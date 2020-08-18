Home-Start Guernsey is looking for more volunteers.

The charity offers support, friendship and practical help to parents who have at least one child under seven in a family recognised as being ‘under stress’.

Its home visiting service and the family drop-in Dragonflies groups restarted in June.

There have been 11 new referrals for support since lockdown restrictions have eased.

Currently 22 people volunteer and the majority are matched with families. The charity's Senior Co-ordinator says 10 more volunteers are needed to keep up with demand.

New volunteers will complete a preparation course which runs one evening a week for eight weeks. They are then assigned a family who they support for two to three hours a week. This could involve helping in the home or getting out of the house attending toddler groups.

Nancy Ogier began with Home-Start in 2009 and is the charity's longest serving volunteer.

It's great, I've really enjoyed it, it's been a challenge sometimes, but it's overcoming those challenges that makes you feel really good. I'm not going to work, I'm enjoying myself, as I say we've had challenges, and we chat and the more you talk, the more things become easier. I remember my first volunteer, my first mum, saying 'Nancy I can talk to you better than I can talk to my mum'.

Volunteers can also support families through the Dragonflies groups which run on a Tuesday at Roseville Community Centre, Thursday at Les Camps Methodist Church Hall and Friday at Styx Community Centre from 9:30am - 11:30am.

Ally De Carteret helps at the groups and says "it means so much" to volunteer for Home-Start.

I've been coming to Home-Start for years and years, then I decided to do their volunteer prep course, and it was the best thing I could have done. I couldn't always necessarily go to a family but they started doing the Dragonflies groups and I thought I could help there because I used to work in a playschool - and I've not left since.

People who are interested in this opportunity can contact Home-Start via phone on 01481 720382 or email: contact@home-startguernsey.org.gg, or through their Facebook page.