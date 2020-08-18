Guernsey has rolled out its seven-day testing scheme for arriving passengers.

Under the scheme, passengers coming to Guernsey from 'Group B' countries will be tested on the seventh day after their arrival into the island and will have to self-isolate until that point. If this test returns a negative result, they will be free to leave self-isolation.

Those travelling to Guernsey from countries with higher rates of infection will still be required to isolate for the mandatory 14 days. In some cases certain regions of a country will require 14 days of isolation, whereas the rest of the country may only need a individual to isolate for seven days and take a test.

Testing will take place at a drive-through facility in the grounds of Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

WATCH: Serena Sandhu reports on Guernsey's coronavirus testing centre.