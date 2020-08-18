Jersey Bulls have postponed their only preseason friendly match.

The game against Risborough Rangers of the Hellenic Division One East league was due to be played behind closed doors on Saturday 29 August.

But the club says that despite the reopening of the island’s borders, the fixture has been postponed as events cannot deliberately attract international visitors.

Bulls' director Ian Horswell says while he is disappointed, public safety must come first.

Risborough had robust safety procedures on how they travel to Jersey and this is something that our authorities could have embraced. We can only stress as a club that the safety of our players, management, supporters and the wider Jersey community must come first and we hope that we can be playing football in front of our fans soon

Risborough, who play at the same level as the Bulls, had also gone the full season unbeaten before it was scrapped.

Their manager Mark Eaton had worked to mitgate the risk of Covid-19 transmission ahead of the fixture - including requiring his players to take a test in the UK before travelling to Jersey.

Although we are really disappointed, we hope this is simply a postponement rather than a cancellation and we get the chance to play the Bulls sometime in the future. One thing is for sure having now got to know more about the club and the people running it, the Island of Jersey has a football team they can be really proud of.

Bulls also say that following a meeting of the Combined Counties League on Monday 17 August, league fixtures will not restart until fans are able to return to stadiums. The club are currently awaiting a response from the UK government.

The club anticipates it will only be able to play away fixtures during the first few months of the new season, until Jersey's government deems it safe for fixtures to be played on-island against English opposition.