Jersey events businesses have told ITV News they feel like the 'forgotten industry', pigeon holed into the same category as hospitality businesses, yet operating under much tighter restrictions.

Since moving into Level 1 of the island's Safe Exit Framework, uncontrolled events are limited to 20 people, whilst controlled public events and weddings are capped at 40.

The restrictions have put the squeeze on florists, caterers and event planners who have been left counting the cost of the pandemic.

Tony Sargeant, Managing Director of catering company Jersey Kitchen says there is a huge difference between restaurants and bars, some of which are now busy and profitable, and events, which are not afforded the same opportunity.

I've never been so frightened about future business in my life. We've had all of our Christmas bookings cancelled. I've got two small events in November, and then from November until the second week of April next year, I have zero bookings.

Tony believes it is the general uncertainty around events as well as travel, that is leading people to cancel future bookings.Clara Barthorp, Creative Director of Events Florist Wilde Thyme tells a similar story of bookings being cancelled and moved, leaving no certainty for the rest of this year.

I've had people from October they've already said we'll cancel and can we reserve a date for next year. Because they want to have the wedding they want. They want to have 120 or 150 guests. And to only have 40 isn't the wedding they wanted. A few people are compromising and doing the 40 and maybe a party next year or in two years time.

The Payroll co-funding scheme has helped the events industry like so many, but the fear now is that the gradual reduction of support until March, will not be enough to keep businesses afloat through the winter.In a Statement, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said specific assistance for industries like the events industry was being considered and due to be announced in September.He said it had become clear that there were still businesses who, even after a move to Level 1, would 'not be able to operate as normal for some time', including event organisers, nightclubs, tourism attractions and the hotel accommodation sector.