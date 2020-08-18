A new temporary coronavirus testing facility has been moved into place in Jersey.

The lab, which is located at Jersey Aero Club, could cut waiting times for test results to around 12 hours once fully operational.

Currently, passengers who are tested on arrival into the island face a wait of around 24 hours to receive their results as the majority are processed off-island.

It is hoped the lab, which can process around 2,000 tests per day, will be up and running from September.

The government has signed an initial three-month contract for the facility, which will begin once the processing of tests gets underway.