A National Art Gallery, new public pools and additional car parking and 1,000 new homes form part of a new vision for Jersey's Waterfront development in St Helier.

The plans for the site on the island's south coast have been unveiled by the Jersey Development Company, who will work alongside Gillespies landscape architects to deliver the project.

The proposals also include a new public park, the creation of landscaped gardens at Les Jardins de la Mer, a boardwalk pier and a bridge linking the area to the centre of St Helier over Route de la Libération.

Following last year’s adoption of the ‘Southwest St Helier Planning Framework’ as Supplementary Planning Guidance by the Environment Minister, we jointly launched a design competition in order to appoint a highly motivated and creative team to develop a landscape-led, visionary framework for some of the ‘Key Opportunity’ sites within the Southwest St Helier area.

Under the proposals, the site would be divided up into 'quarters.

Park Quarter

Mixed use Quarter

Commercial Quarter

Leisure Quarter

Residential Quarter

Waterfront Quarter

Both JDC and Gillespies will also engage with the community and stakeholders to discuss the suitability of the project for the area.

Design work will be split into 'Key Opportunity' sites and will ultimately result in outline planning applications being put forward.

The move has been welcomed by St Helier's Constable, Simon Crowcroft.