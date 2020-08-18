On island teacher training will be restarting in Guernsey. It is hoped that for the first time those on the course will also be qualified to teach in the UK.

The initial trainees will be six learning support assistants, who want to become teachers.

LSAs currently working in local primary and secondary schools will be eligible to apply and successful applicants will be offered fully-funded trainee teacher positions.

The course will allow them to complete the practical and theoretical requirements to qualify as a teacher and will start in the autumn in partnership with Middlesex University.

In future it is hoped the scheme will be expanded to all graduates who want to become teachers.

The university already has a partnership with the island through the Institute of Health & Social Care Studies, which is now part of The Guernsey Institute.