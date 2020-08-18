Residents who live near St Peter's Technical Park in Jersey say bad smells from a new catering facility on the site are disrupting their day to day life.

Last year ITV News reported on the ordeal people living in the area faced because of noise pollution.

Now they are also dealing with odours coming from a catering facility which is run by the hospital. The decision to move it up to the technical park from the General Hospital was made three years ago but it has only become operational this summer.

Residents Sally and Chakotay Wood say the smells linger in people's homes if windows are left open.

The smell makes you want to vomit, because it's not a pleasant smell. It smells like they're doing soup and even Environmental Health said it's not a pleasant smell, so of course it gets into your house and it gets into all your furniture and curtains and that, and sometimes you feel you get nose blind to it but then you come back in and all of a sudden it hits you.

Rod Kay lives across the road and says he can smell the food from the catering unit too.

With the noise pollution from the technical park, as well as the issue of the smell, Sally is concerned about the future and what it means for house prices in the area.

There's a couple who already left a few months ago and they already took a big amount of reduction in what they sold their house for and that was before the catering came in, so if the catering don't sort out their odours I wouldn't imagine that we'd not even be able to sell. Someone would have to be desperate to move in.

The Government of Jersey says carbon filters have been installed to help reduce the smells given off by the facility.