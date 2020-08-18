Spain and the Balearic Islands will move to red on Jersey's traffic light system for arrivals from Thursday. It means people travelling from there must be tested on arrival and self-isolate for 14 days. Moldova and Iraq will also move from amber to red.

Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will move from green to amber. This means inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this result is negative they will be able to leave self-isolation.