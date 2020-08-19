The first results from the Guernsey Community Survey, which spoke to people about the impact of coronavirus in the island, have been released.

3,699 people replied, which makes it the most responded to States survey in recent times.

The findings cover a wide range of topics relating to the pandemic response, the lockdown and the phased exit from lockdown.

They show:

83% of people who responded thought the lockdown restrictions were fair and justified, while 13% thought some aspects were not.

Household expenditure decreased during lockdown for 54% of islanders surveyed, stayed the same for 29% and went up for 17%.

Household income decreased for 38% of respondents, stayed the same for 57% and went up for 5%.

20% said their physical activity increased a lot, while 17% said it decreased a lot.

55% rated their life satisfaction as six or more out of eight. This compares to 63% in 2018.

48% of islanders surveyed said a second wave or second lockdown was a threat.

Although the second most commonly identified threat was the "Bailiwick bubble" being isolated from the rest of the world, this concern was identified by only 10% of people.

There were also a broad range of views on what the biggest opportunities are. Recurring themes were the promotion, support and investment in local business and services, including tourism, and the island as a post-pandemic holiday destination.

This report, and the others to follow, will tell us about much more than just our health. Our finances and economy, our sense of safety and our hopes and fears for the future are all covered, meaning that, when we put this together with data from other sources, we will have a truly holistic view of the impact of lockdown.

More detailed reports will follow on the other topics covered by the survey such as work and education, carers, bereavement, accessing health services, volunteering and shopping in the next few months.