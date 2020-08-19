Guernsey Police warn of a string of online scams that have targeted islanders over recent months.

The force says it has seen a 'continuous stream' of phishing and fraud scams in 2020 and is providing advice to islanders as part of Scams Awareness Month.

Sure scam

Islanders have reported being contacted by scammers claiming to be from telecoms firm Sure, including suspicious hyperlinks that lead them to websites where they are asked for personal information and their bank details.

These emails can take several forms:

The email suggests the customer is due a rebate for an overpayment of the previous year's bills.

The email claims a new invoice has been sent, but the customer should follow a link to view it.

The email claims that there is no memory on the email account and that all new emails will be deleted unless they take action immediately.

Police say the emails can bear a strong resemblance to official correspondence from the company. They encourage islanders to remain cautious and contact Sure through an official number if they are in any doubt.

Amazon Scam

Scammers have also called some islanders claiming to be from online retailer Amazon. These scams will often refer to a fake transaction that the fraudster alleges has been made on the customer's account, or the cancellation of a Prime membership. Some of these calls may be automated and may ask islanders to dial buttons on their phone keypad. Islanders should not provide any personal or bank details and contact Amazon directly if they are unsure.

Extortion

Under this scam, scammers will contact victims claiming to have recordings of themselves or others in compromising situations, requesting money to be transferred via bitcoin to stop them from forwarding the recording on. These emails will also contain an old password to email accounts to make it seem more genuine. Anyone who receives these emails should contact the police or Trading Standards.

Automated calls

There have also been reports of automated calls claiming to be from a bank or credit card company, claiming that a sum of money has been withdrawn overseas from their account. They will require a button to be pressed on the keypad to transfer the victim to an agent who can verify the transaction. Islanders should call their bank or credit card company on a number they trust, such as those printed on their card or on a bank statement.

HMRC

Scams claiming to be from the UK tax office often make reference to a rebate on the previous year or outstanding payments with a threat of legal action. These scams can target islanders through calls, emails or text messages. Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs will only contact islanders if they have had recent dealings with the UK Tax Authority - unless this is the case, these messages should be ignored.

TV Licensing

Under this scam, fraudsters will send phishing emails or texts messages claiming that the most recent payment towards a TV license was rejected. The link in these messages leads to a fake website where the victim is asked to set up a 'new' payment by entering their bank details - in fact, these details are going directly to the scammers.

Any islanders who fear they may have fallen victim to a scam should contact their bank immediately as well as reporting the crime to Action Fraud who can be reached on 03000 123 2040. Anyone who thinks they have lost money as a result of being a victim of fraud should contact Guernsey Police directly on 01481 72511.

Support and advice is also available from Guernsey Trading Standards on 01481 233583 or email scams@gov.gg.