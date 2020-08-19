Jersey Bulls will enter the FA Vase in the second qualifying round.

Gary Freeman's side will face either Billinghurst or FC Elmstead away from home after receiving a bye in the competition.

The Bulls manager says getting a bye is frustrating for his players - but they are relishing the opportunity to compete for silverware.

I am a little disappointed (to get the bye) for the supporters and players to be honest. The players have been training for a good few weeks now and I get the feeling that they are desperate for a game. However, it is good that we are in the next round of the competition. We are excited to be part of such a prestigious competition. I know the players can’t wait to get going.

Bulls will find out who they will face in their first game in the competition when Billinghurst go up against FC Elmstead on Saturday 19 September.

They will then face the winners of that game on Saturday 10 October.

We are delighted to be part of the FA Vase. It’s a national competition and an exciting opportunity for the team and the management to come up against different sides around England.

Jersey Bulls are awaiting confirmation on when they will be able to play league fixtures again after the Combined Counties League announced it would not restart until spectators are allowed to return to stadiums.