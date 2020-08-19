Jersey firefighters were called to a fire in a garden in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 19 August).

Nine firefighters were dispatched from the service's headquarters to a property in town, where they met the occupiers who were trying to leave the building. Two of the team then entered the building wearing breathing apparatus, before putting out the fire in the back garden.

The fire had already spread to a neighbouring property and firefighters had to cut away the foliage to prevent it spreading further.

Damage was caused to the roof and outside of the two properties and crews remained on- site to make sure they were safe.

Firefighters praised residents for their response, saying it prevented the fire becoming more serious.

The cause is still being investigated, but early indications suggest it may have been caused by a barbecue which was not fully extinguished.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service encourages islanders to make sure that barbecues are put out properly and not left near walls or fences which may be able to catch fire.