The States of Guernsey has voted in support of a new law focussed on reducing the island's carbon footprint.

It means the States is legally bound to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by the year 2050, with the aim of reducing levels by 57% by the end of this decade.

The legislation also aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by the year 2035 as well as non-recyclable packaging and plastics.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure will also review and update the Climate Change Action Plan to the States at least once every two years. The Committee will also be required to set up an independent advisory group to advise on issues related to climate change.

The news was welcomed by the Committee's president, Deputy Barry Brehaut.

At the beginning of the States sitting, which will be the last before October's general election, Deputies were met by environmental campaigners calling on them to support the legislation.