Students across the Channel Islands will collect their GCSE results today, despite not being able to sit their exams due to coronavirus.

It comes after the UK government's U-turn on A Level and GCSE grades this week when it was announced all students would be given their predicted grades, rather than the controversial algorithm devised by regulator Ofqual.

Before the change was revealed on Monday, last week in Jersey 38% of results were downgraded and in the UK exam boards downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers' grades.

Speaking after announcing the U-turn, the UK's Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson said he realised over the weekend there were “unfairnesses” within the grades system and said "it was the right thing to act."