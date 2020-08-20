Aurigny has added two return flights to its Manchester route.

The States-owned airline was only set to run flights to Southampton up until 21 September.

This has been changed due to answers given in a recent survey, where islanders chose Manchester as a popular destination.

The flights on September 1 and 4 are set to allow students to travel to university more easily and others to fly off-island for a break.

The company says if sales go well, more dates could potentially be added in the future.

Meanwhile, Aurigny is intending to begin flying to a range of UK destinations from 21 September if Guernsey moves to the next step of its exit from lockdown. However, currently no date or details of how it will work in practice have been confirmed.

Whilst planned frequencies will be less than last winter, Aurigny will still be offering a comprehensive range of services to London, Alderney, Manchester and Southampton, whilst maintaining important regional connections to Birmingham, Exeter, Bristol and East Midlands.

We need to prepare for the possibility that more travel with fewer restrictions will be possible, which is why we are announcing this new schedule. But we also need to be really up front with our customers so they are aware that the restrictions may not change, in which case we’ll need to cancel their flights.

The airline says it will be monitoring the situation on a rolling basis and, if it becomes necessary to delay the new schedules, it will give passengers a minimum of two weeks’ notice of any cancellations.