Aurigny's CEO has announced he will retire from his role.

Mark Darby informed the airline's board of the decision in February 2020 after seven years in the position.

During his tenure, Mr Darby has overseen the modernisation of Aurigny's fleet, including the replacement of the Trislander and ATR aircraft.

He will be replaced in the autumn by Nico Bezuidenhout, the founder and former Chief Executive of Mango Airlines, a subsidiary of South African Airways.

After the role has been handed over, Mr Darby will continue in an advisory role until the end of his contract in 2021.

The company has also appointed a new chairman. Current chair Andrew Haining told the States Trading Supervisory Board of his intention to step down at the end of 2019, however he agreed to remain in the post to oversee the airline's approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be replaced by Kevin George who has held senior positions with Monarch Airlines and Red Funnel, who operate ferries in the Isle of Wight.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the States Trading Supervisory Board, thanked both Mark Darby and Andrew Haining for their work with the airline.