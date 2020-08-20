Students studying BTEC qualifications in the Channel Islands have collected initial grades after confusion over the publication of results.

Exam body Pearson asked schools not to release results to students less than 24 hours before they were due to be collected, citing issues of 'unfairness' after the fallout from A-Level results a week earlier.

Students have been given teacher-predicted grades, with official results due next week. They are expected to be in line with the results collected today and can only be raised and not downgraded.

Jersey's Assistant Minister for Education, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, said: “

We are proud of the resilience and commitment that students have shown by maintaining their learning throughout the pandemic. Praise must also go to parents and carers for their commitment to the crucial support that they have also provided.

GCSE students also collected their GCSE results today, which were based on teacher-assessed grades rather than Ofqual's controversial algorithm.