The St John marine ambulance team was called out to Herm to help a child with a medical condition who needed urgent treatment.

The Flying Christine III was deployed this morning (Thursday 20 August). On arrival at Herm harbour clinicians assessed and treated the patient before transferring them and a relative back to Guernsey.

The child was then transferred into a waiting ambulance and on to the Emergency Department of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Later that afternoon the marine ambulance was then sent to Sark to help an injured woman who was also transferred the the PEH for further treatment.

The Flying Christine III, which is manned by volunteers from the local marine community and clinical staff from the emergency ambulance service, has been deployed eight times in the past 30 days for medical cases in Herm and Sark.