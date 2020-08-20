A consultation on single-use plastic bags has opened in Jersey.

Retailers will be able to put forward their views to help shape legislation after the States voted to ban certain types of bags from 2021.

The proposition by Deputy Inna Gardiner also included plans to set a minimum price on 'bags for life'.

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister has approved the drafting of legislation to introduce the measures.

The aim of the ban and minimum price is to reduce Jersey’s waste and move behaviour away from single-use, as this supports Jersey’s commitment to working together to address the climate emergency. By working with the retail industry, I hope that we can make this a success and help our island be a more sustainable place to live and work.

An online questionnaire will be available for retailers until Wednesday 23 September to ask what communication they would find useful and how long would be required to implement the changes in legislation.