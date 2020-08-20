The deadline to register on the election roll ahead of Guernsey’s General Election in October is this Friday (21 August).

If you’re not signed up by then, you won’t be able to cast a vote, even if you’ve registered before previous elections.

As of start-of-play today (Thursday), 29,554 people have done so.

You need to be aged 15 or older to register, though must be aged 16 or older by the time you cast your vote. You should be ordinarily resident in Guernsey and any nationality can join the electoral roll.

