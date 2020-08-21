15% of secondary school students in Jersey say they personally know someone who has been sexually exploited.

The statistics have been released as part of the island's Children and Young People's survey.

This section was only included in the questionnaires given to Years 8, 10 and 12.

It found:

By Year 10, almost one in five females (19%) reported knowing of someone who had been a victim of child sexual exploitation.

Overall one in eight males (12%) and one in six females (16%) reported that they knew someone who had been a victim of child sexual exploitation.

More than three quarters (78%) of young people surveyed reported that they would definitely or probably tell someone, if somebody tried to take advantage of them sexually.

One in ten would definitely not or would probably not tell someone.

Friends, parents and police were the people most frequently identified that young people would be comfortable confiding in.

12% also say they have been a victim of crime themselves in the last year.

If you need support for any of these issues, you can visit the following websites:

NSPCC Jersey

Samaritans Jersey

Barnardos Jersey

Jersey Action Against Rape

Dewberry House

Listening Lounge

Jersey Youth Service

Guernsey and Alderney Youth Commission

Safer Guernsey

Action for Children/Guernsey Youth Housing