A flight bound for Jersey Airport had to make an emergency landing after hitting a bird during take-off.
The EasyJet flight EZY7023 from Liverpool John Lennon Airport struck the bird on take off, and as is procedure the captain turned the plane around and returned to the runway.
The flight was met by the emergency services.
Passengers left the aircraft normally and another plane was prepared to fly them back to Jersey.
Whilst this is outside of easyJet’s control, we apologise for any inconvenience experienced and thank passengers for their patience and understanding.