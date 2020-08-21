Jersey's Deputy Prison Governor will step up to fill the role of Governor

Nick Watkins will take on the position for a period of six months from Tuesday 1 September, following the resignation of Nick Cameron.

It comes after a freedom of information request revealed a disagreement between Mr Cameron and the government's Home Affairs department over the personal provision of protective equipment.

Home Affairs Minister Len Norman thanked Mr Watkins for filling the role while the process of finding a permanent candidate takes place.

Nick Watkins has been with the prison service for 32 years and will continue the work that has already been done to prioritise the welfare of prisoners and to focus on changing behaviour, rehabilitation into the community and reducing the risks of reoffending.

Mr Watkins has been Deputy Governor since 2014 having joined the States of Jersey Prison Service in 1988.

The government says the recruitment process will begin shortly.