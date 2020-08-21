Guernsey FC will play their first game at Footes Lane in more than six months when they host FC Isle of Man on Saturday 12 September.

The two sides met for the first time last weekend, when the newly-formed Ravens beat the Green Lions 1-0 on home soil in their inaugural match.

A kick-off time is yet to be announced for the game, which is able to happen because of an 'air bridge' set up by the governments of Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Tony Vance's side are still waiting for confirmation of when their Isthmian League campaign will begin, and whether they will be in a position to fulfil their opening fixtures.