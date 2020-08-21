Healthcare fees for children in Guernsey will more than halve from September 2021 after politicians approved new subsidies, that’ll cost around £1.7m a year.

Politicians voted through proposals put forward by Health and Social Care, Education Sport and Culture and Employment and Social Security.

Visits for under-18s to GPs and the Emergency Department will cost £25 and to the nurse £15, costing the States around £1.2m annually. The Health and Social Care Committee now needs to negotiate funding with GPs in Guernsey.

There will be improved health education in schools with £150,000 funding for “cultural enrichment activities” and pre-school children will have a supervised tooth-brushing programme at a cost of £110,000.

All children will have a free annual dental check-up, including fluoride varnish treatment, costing £270,000 a year. This needs to be negotiated with private dental firms.

The funding for these reforms will come from savings from the family allowance tax benefit, that’s estimated to save the States £1.9m.

Households that earn £120,000 a year or more will no longer be eligible to receive the family allowance tax benefit. This will save the States nearly £1.6m a year. This will also stop being paid on a child’s 18th birthday saving around £320,000 a year.

The changes will be made from 1 September 2021.