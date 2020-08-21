People are being warned of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue service says it is a ‘silent killer’ and are asking islanders to install carbon monoxide alarms. 

Monoxide poisoning largely occurs when gas appliances are fitted incorrectly or poorly maintained. 

Possible signs of carbon monoxide leaks:

  • Black, sooty marks on the front covers of gas fires.

  • Sooty or yellow/ brown stains on or around boilers or stoves.

  • Yellow flames coming from gas appliances.

  • Increased and unexplained condensation on windows.

There are still a number of fatalities and injuries occurring due to carbon-monoxide poisoning each year; any number is too many, given this is something we have the tools to prevent.

John Lloyd, Crew Commander

The main signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, nausea and breathlessness.