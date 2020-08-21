People are being warned of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue service says it is a ‘silent killer’ and are asking islanders to install carbon monoxide alarms.

Monoxide poisoning largely occurs when gas appliances are fitted incorrectly or poorly maintained.

Possible signs of carbon monoxide leaks:

Black, sooty marks on the front covers of gas fires.

Sooty or yellow/ brown stains on or around boilers or stoves.

Yellow flames coming from gas appliances.

Increased and unexplained condensation on windows.

There are still a number of fatalities and injuries occurring due to carbon-monoxide poisoning each year; any number is too many, given this is something we have the tools to prevent.

The main signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, nausea and breathlessness.