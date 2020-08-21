Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is stressing the importance of having working smoke alarms following a fire which gutted a kitchen.

Crews were called shortly before 8pm to the property, where two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, which had been caused by an unattended chip pan.

While a neighbour managed to slow the development of the fire, firefighters warned that islanders should not attempt to tackle a fire themselves and should immediately evacuate before calling the emergency services

The fire had already spread to other rooms causing fire and smoke damage. The property did not have smoke detectors fitted and Jersey Fire and Rescue Service warn that the outcome could have been much different.

This incident highlights the importance of having a working smoke alarm, which may be the difference between life and death. In this instance no smoke detectors were fitted and the occupants we alerted by the fire. Had the fire occurred later in the evening when they were asleep the outcome of this incident could have been gravely different.

The service also urged islanders to to opt for oven-cooked chip[s or a thermostatically controlled fryer rather than a chip pan, and to never leave their cooking unattended.