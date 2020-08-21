The Government of Jersey says it is "actively looking" to expand its regional approach to the risk assessment of countries for coronavirus.

Currently whole countries are labelled as either red, green, or amber in the island's "traffic light" system for travel in relation to the number of Covid-19 cases. This determines how long people returning to the island will have to self-isolate for.

Changes may mean in the coming weeks more countries will be broken down into regions.

This is already the case with Madeira and Portugal and each individual Canary and Balearic Island and mainland Spain. If this approach is expanded, the Republic of Ireland could be broken down into a county level.