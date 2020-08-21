From 00:01am tomorrow (Sunday 23 August) people arriving in Jersey from the Republic of Ireland and Greece will have to isolate for at least five days.

The two countries have moved from green to amber under the island's traffic light system.

Passengers now need to take two coronavirus tests, one on arrival and one five days later.

Only when they get a negative result from their second test will they be able to leave isolation.

Countries are categorised into red, amber and green according to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The two countries join others including France, Austria and Gibraltar that are listed as amber.

Jersey’s government says that they may change Ireland’s amber status in the future, focusing instead on counties within Ireland.