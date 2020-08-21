People in Guernsey could soon find it easier to access medicinal cannabis.

Legislative changes are expected to come into force next month, allowing islanders to get prescriptions off island and lawfully import it into the Bailiwick.

Last year laws were changed to make prescriptions for medicinal cannabis legal.

However, since the law was changed, no local doctors have approached the States to prescribe cannabis based products.

It’s one thing to make a change in the legal status, which we were pleased to be able to do last year, and another to make medicinal cannabis practically accessible. There are limits in how much we can influence that as a government, as it is rightly a matter for individual doctors to decide what they feel is best for their patients.

The States say they are working on the changes as a ‘priority’.