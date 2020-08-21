People in Guernsey have until midnight tonight to sign up to the electoral roll for the first island-wide election.

Islanders who have not registered by then you will be unable to vote. Around 30,000 islanders have done so so far.

Guernsey’s politicians previously voted to slim down the size of the States Chamber and, at the same time, move to a system of island-wide voting.

This time around, wherever they live, voters will be choosing from all the candidates in Guernsey and will get to cast up to 38 votes on the ballot paper.

The election is weeks away taking place on 7 October. You can find out everything you need to know about signing up here through Gary Burgess' Electoral Explainer.