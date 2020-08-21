A public survey has launched in Guernsey to find out islanders' priorities for a new model of secondary education on the island.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has launched an online survey on what the public wants to see from each of the four options put forward. The responses will feed into the analysis of each individual option.

A similar survey was completed by staff working at the island's schools earlier this year.

This is not about simply stating which of the models you like best. There will come a time - once all the analysis work has been done - when the whole community will be able to answer that question. However, this stage of the work is about helping us to develop the best possible version of each of the four models.’

The survey will close at midnight on Monday 28 September.

The Committee will consult with secondary school students in the Autumn as well as staff from Les Voies and Le Murier about the review.