Jersey’s only cinema will not reopen as planned.

Cineworld in St Helier was due to welcome film fans back through it s doors from 26 August after closing at the beginning of lockdown.

However, the company says that due to new restrictions imposed by the government, it is ‘not viable’ for them to reopen.

Cineworld Jersey continues to work closely with the government to find a solution in getting valued cinemagoers back through our doors. For the time being, the restrictions currently in place make it unviable for us to open and operate. We apologise for this inconvenience and hope to find a resolution as soon as we can.

Anyone with pre-booked tickets will be automatically refunded.

Members of the chain’s ‘Unlimited’ membership scheme will not be charged until the cinema reopens at which point customers will be credited with any payments they made while the cinema was closed. After this point, they will pay a reduced fee.

Annual members will have their expiry dates extended.