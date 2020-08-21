An independent review into financial government support being provided to accommodation businesses in Guernsey is set to be carried out.

The sector has been identified as needing ongoing help until the end of March 2021 because of the major impact the pandemic, and resulting lack of visitors, is having.

Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee has agreed that until the end of September eligible businesses will continue to be helped through the payroll co-funding scheme. From 1 October that will be replaced with a new grant scheme.

The total amount of funding to be provided for the July-September period and through the grant scheme for October-March is expected to be around £6.5m.

The Committee says it is aware that there are fears this will not be enough and is carrying out the review to make sure the help in place is appropriate.

0.9% Contribution of the hostelry/accommodation sector to GVA is 0.9% of the overall economy.

£9 million The total estimated financial support to the sector between March 2020 and March 2021.