States of Jersey companies have been criticised for not making performance and financial reports available to the public.

The government watchdog has highlighted a lack of transparency on annual reports for the States of Jersey and 37 companies either controlled or linked to it. In her latest report, the Comptroller and Auditor General, Lyn Pamment, has found that a significant number of "annual accounts are not published on the entities’ websites and limited financial information is reported publicly."

For example, Jersey Water has been highlighted as a good example of being transparent as the company publishes its annual report, while questions have been raised as to why Jersey Finance does not do the same on its website.

It is also highlighted that there is "no consistent framework as to what should be included" in performance reports, and most were "not signed by the Chief Executive or equivalent".

Of the accountability reports reviewed, Ms Pamment described the information surrounding remuneration and staff was "generally weak".

The Jersey Audit Office explains that good public annual reporting enables stakeholders to hold the company to account, and increases confidence and trust in their strategy. It has published a Good Practice Guide on Annual Reporting which shows examples to help companies improve their performance, and a number of recommendations have been made to the States of Jersey.

The Comptroller and Auditor General has acknowledged the companies who have made their reports available to the public, and moves have been made by the States of Jersey to improve its relationship with arm’s-length entities.