It is 'entirely possible' the UK could move to amber under Jersey's quarantine guidance, says the island's Deputy Medical Officer.

Dr Ivan Muscat says rising infection rates in the country could pose a 'threat' to the island.

The UK currently has just over 21 cases of the virus per hundred thousand people. Other countries such as France were recategorised when that infection rate neared 25.

It's entirely possible that that will happen, as has happened in other countries. As the numbers have gone up in other countries, they have approached and, at a particular point, have gone into amber. Our primary goal from a medical point of view is to safeguard the health of the people of Jersey.

Jersey has one of the highest levels of Coronavirus testing in Europe according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The government has also introduced a new on-island testing laboratory to speed up the turnaround of test results.

The lab, based at Jersey Aero Club, will mean results can be delivered in as little as 12 hours and can process around 2,000 tests per day.