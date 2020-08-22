Guernsey beat the Isle of Man by eight wickets at College Field in the first men's T20I played anywhere in the world since the pandemic brought cricket to a halt more than five months ago.

Opener Zak Damarell hit 52 from 31 balls, including three sixes, as the hosts made light work of chasing down a modest target of 101.

The fixture, which was the Isle of Man's first full T20I, was able to go ahead because of the 'air bridge' allowing unrestricted travel between the two islands.

Two more T20s will be played at the KGV tomorrow, albeit without international status, at the end of a week which has seen several Manx age group sides also make the trip down to Guernsey.

Guernsey produced a strong showing in the field to keep the Isle of Man to 100-9 from their 20 overs, in what was the sides' first meeting since 2004.

Matt Breban and Will Peatfield were the pick of the bowlers, both finishing with figures of 3-24, while 17-year-old debutant Luke Bichard also impressed, going for just 16 runs from his four overs.

Opener Adam McAuley was the only batsman to stick for the Isle of Man, making 43 from 53 balls in his team's first competitive match since September 2018.

In reply Guernsey lost opener Luke Le Tissier, who had earlier taken two wickets, in the fourth over, before Damarell and captain Josh Butler put their foot down to seal victory with more than eight overs to spare.

Watch: Tony Curr spoke to Guernsey Cricket performance coach Olly Tapp