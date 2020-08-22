Jersey Coastguard has asked people to seek advice before going into the water today (22 August).

A ‘significant’ swell paired with a large tide and strong winds has created ‘dangerous’ conditions along some of the island's coast.

We recommend you visit a Lifeguarded beach and seek advice if planning to go in the water. Always swim between the red and yellow flags and be aware that the current conditions may lead some beaches to be red flagged.

Lifeguards are stationed at St Brelade's Bay, Plemont and Greve de Lecq, as well as St Ouen.

The Coastguard has said current conditions may mean some beaches have to be red flagged.

Anyone planning a visit to the coast is asked to follow this guidance:

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage.

Swim between red and yellow flags

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water.

Don’t allow your family to swim alone.

Don’t use inflatables.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, 'float to live'. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.