More people than ever have registered to vote in Guernsey's General Election.

A total of 31,301 islanders signed up for the October election, breaking the previous record by almost 1,000.

31,301 People registered to vote in 2020

30,320 People registered to vote in 2016

The electoral roll closed at midnight on Friday (21 August) having opened in December 2019.

The election was scheduled to be held in June, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed this until October.

We’re thrilled at the number of people who have signed up to vote; it’s been a great success, and there is still a lot of work to be done to prepare for Guernsey’s first Island-wide Election but we are through the first checkpoint.

The 2020 General Election will be a first - all voters will get to choose their candidates on an island-wide basis.

People will be able to cast up to 38 votes, choosing from all the candidates in Guernsey, rather than just those in their area.

Guernsey's election was due to take place in 2020

The next stages to the election