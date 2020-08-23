The military may be drafted into airdrop food to the Channel Islands under emergency plans drawn up by the UK government to protect Britain if a second coronavirus wave coincides with a no-deal Brexit.

A Cabinet Office “reasonable worst-case scenario” document, leaked to The Sun newspaper, also warns the Navy may be needed to stop British fishermen clashing with illegal European fishing boat incursions.

The classified document, dated July 2020, further warns that if trade restrictions triggered by a no-deal Brexit are combined with floods, flu and another coronavirus wave, then hospitals in the United Kingdom may be overwhelmed.

It also says parts of the UK may face power and petrol shortages if thousands of lorries are stranded in Dover while shortages of medicines caused by port blockages could lead to animal diseases spreading through the countryside.

A UK government spokesperson said “As a responsible Government we continue to make extensive preparations for a wide range of scenarios, including the reasonable worst case.

“This is not a forecast or prediction of what will happen but rather a stretching scenario. It reflects a responsible Government ensuring we are ready for all eventualities.”

ITV News has contacted the States of Guernsey and Jersey’s Government, we are waiting for a response.