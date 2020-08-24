Cash fares on LibertyBus services will rise as the company announced it will add more more services to its network.

Several fares will rise by 10p, though contactless fees will remain fixed.

A temporary timetable has been in place since Jersey went into lockdown at the end of March but the company says it is now appropriate to bring a new schedule into place.

It’s imperative that we restore customer confidence in the bus service and producing a longer term timetable that is reliable, consistent and available in printed form is a major part of that. We feel that now is the right time to start the new schedule and bring back more frequency and later services across the network.

The cost of an AvanchiPAYG adult fare will rise from £1.65 to £1.75 but the child fare remains fixed at 85p.

Cash fares for adults will rise from £2.30 to £2.40 but contactless fares will be frozen at £2.00.

AvanchiStudent fares are frozen at 85p but cash fares for children and students will increase from £1.10 to £1.20. The contactless cost remains fixed at £1.00.

Adult transfer fares will stay at £4.00 when paid in cash, £3.50 contactless and £3.00 AvanchiPAYG.

Annual unlimited cards will be frozen at £495.00. Monthly unlimited cards will rise from £50 to £51 for initial purchases and top ups at Liberation Station and from £46.00 to £47.00 when topped up online.

The price for weekly unlimited cards will be frozen at £21.00 for top ups in the station but the online top up price increases to £21.00 from £20.00

LibertyBus says the new timetable will look similar to previous winter timetables, though some services will not be running.

Routes 6 and 11 will not return.

Seasonal routes such as the 12 and the 28 will not run again until next summer.

The route 14 service to St Brelade's Bay will continue through September but only in good weather.

The company says that the timetable may have to change in response to developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, buses are running at full capacity with face masks compulsory for passengers on board.