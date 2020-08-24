The directors of Isle of Sark Shipping Company face an uncertain future, after they were all asked to resign.

In a letter sent to members, the company's managing director Yan Milner says he and the other directors have been asked to step down by 10.00am on Tuesday 25 August.

If they do not, a proposition will be brought forward by the island's Policy and Finance Committee to remove them.

Mr Milner says the directors have not been told why the move has been made, but a report will be made available at or just before the meeting which is due to take place at 7.00pm.

Isle of Sark Shipping Company provides a vital freight and passenger service to the island.

He called on members of the Chief Pleas to follow a 'proper process' and give the directors the opportunity to publicly explain the company's financial position and what its plans are for the future.

Please do not be pressured into making a hurried decision brought before you in an un-necessarily secretive manner. Please insist that the vote on any proposition is delayed until after the process suggested is completed.

Mr Milner says, if the Chief Pleas ultimately decides it is 'in the best interests' of the island and the company, the directors would resign and provide an 'orderly handover' to the incoming board.

He acknowledges that coronavirus has had a 'significant' impact on the company but it remains in a good financial position.