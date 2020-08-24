An unsustainable workload and the cost of living have both been identified as barriers to the recruitment and retention of teachers in Jersey.

The Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel has published its findings into the issue, after concerning figures emerged last year showing 69 teachers had handed in their notice during the past 12 months.

It also found that a lack of funding for the education system, and a lack of part-time and job share opportunities contributed towards the problem.

In response to these findings, the Panel has made several recommendations. These include:

An improved exit interview process to help gather more detailed data in relation to the reasons why teachers are leaving the profession or the island.

Better support for headteachers in creating further flexibility for staff wishing to take on part-time and job share arrangement.

An urgent revaluation by the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills on the aims of teacher performance. This includes the level of scrutiny of their role, increased business support for schools with the aim of freeing up teachers from undertaking tasks indirectly related to their role.

The identification of clear, long-term actions to reduce teacher workload.

The Minister for Education to implement and fund the recommendations from the independent school funding review by January 2021.

If adopted, the Panel believes that these recommendations would help lead to an increased retention in teachers and teaching staff in the Island.