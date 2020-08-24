Businesses in Jersey have just one more week to make their premises more accessible for people with disabilities. From 1 September, new discrimination laws will bring the island in line with the UK to include disability - alongside things like race, age and gender - to provide better protection for both staff and customers. The charity Liberate has been helping companies prepare by offering training through its Accès scheme.

A number of organisations have said to us that they aren't sure what a 'reasonable' adjustment is for their business, and many fear that adjustments will cost them a lot of money. Accès provides an independent view that helps organisations navigate the process of making those adjustments.

A group of Accessibility Ambassadors, with different disabilities, have also been acting as mystery shoppers, to give feedback on what changes should be made.

The Channel Islands Co-Operative was the first company to sign up to the scheme.

Accès is aimed at increasing education around accessibility, and Liberate will provide training for our colleagues, as well as working with their Accessibility Ambassadors to review our store estate and provide input in how we can improve access for all of our members and customers. We welcome the audit and will continue to keep our stores accessible for all islanders with disabilities.

Once they have passed all the relevant criteria, businesses will receive a kitemark (pictured below) to put up in their windows, so customers can see they have demonstrated a commitment to disability access and inclusion.