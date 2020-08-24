A court has heard how a man allegedly threatened a woman with a knife before raping her in a St Helier hotel.

43-year-old Vikas Dhar is charged with two counts of rape. His trial began at the Royal Court this morning (24 August).

The alleged victim and Mr Dhar met in the early hours of 14 September 2019. They had both been drinking in the Royal Yacht.

CCTV footage shown to the court, shows the pair walking hand in hand to the Sarum Hotel, where Mr Dhar was staying at the time.

Mr Dhar, who is from India, was visiting Jersey for work at the time.

The victim said she did not remember meeting Mr Dhar or walking with him.

Once they arrived at the hotel, they had consensual sex. But the victim claims Mr Dhar became angry when she discovered he was married and tried to leave.

“He said to me, no you’re not leaving until the morning", she said.

She said he then left the room and returned with a large knife.

“I thought this is it. Is this how I’m going to die? I didn’t know if I was going to get out of there”, she said. “He told me to get on the bed. I was crying. He didn’t say a word to me”.

She then alleges she lay face down on the bed and Mr Dhar raped her.

Mr Dhar agrees he was with the victim that night and that they had consensual sex but denies any wrong doing.

The trial continues tomorrow and is due to last until Friday.