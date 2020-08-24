Watersports enthusiasts in Guernsey can now register any equipment they use on the sea for free, as part of a scheme to match such kit to its owner if it is lost or unattended.

It is being run by the Coastguard, and will give the team the ability to contact the owner of things like kayaks and paddleboards if they are washed up.

This can save precious time for the emergency services and Search and Rescue assets such as the RNLI and Channel Islands Air Search who may be out looking for an owner when there is no requirement to do so. This scheme could save someone's life and is designed primarily for safety reasons.

The Coastguard team say they recently used this scheme after a paddleboard was reported to be drifting in L'Eree Bay with no-one on board. When it was recovered, as the owner had his details written on the side, they were able to reunite him with his property, but also confirm that nobody was in danger.

To register for the scheme, you can go to Gone Paddling in St Sampson's or AB Marine in St Peter Port. You can also contact Guernsey Coastguard on guernsey.harbour@gov.gg.