Dom Heaume scored a later winner as St Martin's beat Rovers 2-1 at Blanche Pierre Lane to make it two wins from two in the opening week of Guernsey new domestic top-flight season.

Jake Lowe had given Saints the lead in the second-half before Rovers levelled as both sides looked to follow up convincing wins when the Priaulx League got underway on Tuesday night.

St Martin's are technically defending champions having claimed their first title in eight years in 2019 before the last campaign was declared null and void because of the pandemic.

Heavily-fancied North began their season with a 2-2 draw against Manzur on Saturday, while the weekend's other game between Ranger and Vale Rec finished 5-5.