The Constable of St John, Chris Taylor has resigned as Assistant Chief Minister. It comes after he was found guilty of dangerous driving after he deliberately drove his car at an off duty police officer.

Last week the court heard that Mr Taylor became angered by a road closure which had been put in place due to a cycling race at the Haute Croix Junction in Trinity on June 2nd, 2019.

The judge found him guilty of dangerous driving. He was fined £4,000 and has been disqualified from driving for eighteen months.