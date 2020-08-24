A young fundraiser from Jersey has raised more than £2,000 for charity by swimming the distance of the English Channel.

14-year-old Ocean Brown took on the challenge to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care to thank them for their care of 'Charlie' Gravett, who passed away on 6 July.

Ocean began her virtual swim during lockdown in a paddling pool in her garden. She completed the final mile in St Catherine's Bay alongside 25 others - including Charlie's wife, the cross-Channel swimmer Sally Minty-Gravett MBE, who describes her as a 'star'.

Her fundraising is now well over £2100 now, double what she she was hoping to raise. This is a testament to Ocean's efforts and the love and support for her within hours swimming community.

Sally Minty-Gravett MBE

Representatives from Hospice were also on hand to congratulate her for accomplishing the feat.

Ocean has already doubled her fundraising target and is still accepting donations online.