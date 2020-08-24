A young fundraiser from Jersey has raised more than £2,000 for charity by swimming the distance of the English Channel.

14-year-old Ocean Brown took on the challenge to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care to thank them for their care of 'Charlie' Gravett, who passed away on 6 July.

Ocean began her virtual swim during lockdown in a paddling pool in her garden. She completed the final mile in St Catherine's Bay alongside 25 others - including Charlie's wife, the cross-Channel swimmer Sally Minty-Gravett MBE, who describes her as a 'star'.

Her fundraising is now well over £2100 now, double what she she was hoping to raise. This is a testament to Ocean's efforts and the love and support for her within hours swimming community.

Representatives from Hospice were also on hand to congratulate her for accomplishing the feat.

Ocean has already doubled her fundraising target and is still accepting donations online.